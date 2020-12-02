Gov Umahi’s Defection Lacks Value, Says Peter Obi

A vice-presidential candidate in the 2019 election, Peter Obi has criticized the defection of Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Umahi who made his defection public, a few weeks ago, said that he left the PDP because the party was not fair to the southeast.

Reacting to the defection, Obi who is the former governor of Anambra State said that it lacks value.

“How many people have been pulled out of poverty by Umahi’s defection? Will Nigeria exit recession because Umahi left PDP? What economic value does Umahi’s defection to APC have on the average Nigerian on the street who is struggling to put food on their table? We must not be distracted by political movements at this time. Anyone is free to belong to any political party. Our common focus should be saving our economy and making our governance fruitful and productive”, Obi said.

He said that Nigeria has a lot to be bothered about than to worry about a defection from the PDP.

“As at today, Nigeria is the poverty capital of the world. We have the highest number of out-of-school children. Our unemployment rate is skyrocketing every day, foodstuffs prices are soaring higher and people are dying of hunger. Would it be fair for us to turn blind eyes to all these challenges facing our people and occupy ourselves with who leaves a particular political party or who does not?” Obi asked.