Gas-fired Vehicles Will Be Cheaper To Run – FG

The Federal Government has said that it will be cheaper running vehicles on auto-gas than on Premium Motor Spirit, PMS.

This is according to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, who spoke on Tuesday at the inauguration of the auto-gas station of NNPC under the National Gas Expansion Program in Lugbe, Abuja.

Sylva said that his ministry is currently working on the price which the auto-gas will be sold at.

The Minister added that the auto-gas in question include Natural Gas and Liquefied Petroleum Gas.

“I assure you that it is cheaper than PMS,” he added.