FRSC Warns Motorist As Tanker Explodes On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

The Federal Road Safety Corps has advised those making trips on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway to adjust their plans because of a tanker explosion on the road.

The Tanker explosion occurred in the early hours of Wednesday on Magboro bridge on the outward Lagos section of the expressway.

This is according to a statement issued by DCC Kehinde G Hamzat, the Commander of the Lagos-Ibadan-Egbeda Corridor.

The FRSC said, “The fire is still burning as at 0520hrs and this means a total standstill situation of vehicular movement along the expresway.

“Relentless efforts are still being made to extinguish the fire by men of Fire Service backed up by men of other agencies around the scene of the inferno.

“We therefore advise the general public to have an adequate planning for their trips for those who cannot cancel their planned journeys.

“We also advise that travellers who are bound to transit in and out of Lagos from the neighbouring state to explore alternative routes where necessary.

“All hands on deck to ensure that the situation is professionally managed and the road returned to proper use for the public.

“FRSC wishes us safe journey to our various destination.”