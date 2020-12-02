COVID-19 Vaccines Have Shown 90% Efficacy – FG

The Federal Government has said that two COVID-19 vaccines under trial have shown 90% efficacy in ending the disease.

This was stated on Tuesday by Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation while speaking at an event to commemorate the 2020 World AIDS Day.

Mustapha also doubles as the chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

“As Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, we have consciously taken steps to ensure that as a country our citizens do the needful to avoid being infected or infecting others with COVID-19 and with two vaccines under trial potentially having more than 90 per cent efficacy, I believe that ultimately there will be light at the end of the tunnel,” Mustapha said.

He added, “drawing from this, it is also very apt that Nigeria has chosen a theme: “United to end AIDS in the midst of COVID – 19: Get tested”.

“Nigeria as a country aligned fully with the global solidarity and shared responsibility, which requires us to view global health responses, including the AIDS response, in a new way.”