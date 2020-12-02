BREAKING: Buhari Appoints Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim as NAPTIP DG

Mrs Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim has been appointed as the new Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP.
This was announced in a statement issued by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.
Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim replaces Mrs Julie Okah-Donli who was last month appointed as the shairman of the Board of Trustees of the United Nations Voluntary Trust Fund for Victims of Trafficking in Persons.
Garba Shehu said, “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim as the new Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons.
“A holder of BSc (Sociology), Masters of Arts (Management) and Masters of Business Administration (MBA) degrees, Mrs Sulaiman-Ibrahim, hails from Nasarawa State.
“Until her new appointment, she was a member of the Nasarawa State Economic Advisory Council as well as Special Adviser on Strategic Communication to the Minister of State for Education”
