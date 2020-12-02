Barcelona Defender, Sergio Roberto, Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Barcelona FC has announced that its defender, Sergi Roberto, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Roberto has been out injured and will be for two month after being knocked in his side’s loss to Atletico Madrid.

The 28-year-old Spaniard tested positive for coronavirus while recuperating from the injury.

Barcelona issued a statement saying:

“After the PCR tests carried out on Tuesday, first-team player Sergi Roberto has tested positive for Covid-19.

“The player is in good health and is isolating at home following his recovery from the injury that occurred on November 21.

“The club has informed the relevant sports and health authorities, and all those who had contact with the player were tracked via further PCR tests.

“Roberto suffered a rupture in the femoral rectus of his right thigh at the end of Atlético Madrid v Barça game (1-0), an injury that means he will be out of action for about two months.”