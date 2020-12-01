Yul Edochie Reveals Why Youths Don’t Run For Political Office

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has said that the Nigerian youths don’t believe in themselves which is why they don’t run for political office.

He said that when one suggests that he wants to run for one of the three major posts in Nigeria, the idea is laughed off by the youths.

“Tell the average Nigerian youth you want to run for Senate, Governor or President.

“He will laugh & tell you to go start from House of Assembly and this is our major problem.

“We don’t even believe in ourselves. I need you all to Know this: there’re no impossibilities in life. What you focus on grows,” he said.

Yul Edochie contested in the Anambra State governorship election but lost to Governor Willie Obiano.