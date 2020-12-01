Why We Killed 43 Farmers In Borno State – Boko Haram

Boko Haram has claimed responsibility for the killing of 43 farmers in Borno State which happened last Saturday.

The groups admitted to killing the farmers in a video obtained by HumAngle.

The terrorist group said the farmers had collaborated with the Nigerian Army in arrested some of its members.

“You think you can arrest our brother and hand him to soldiers and live in peace.

“You think Allah will forget what you have done to our brother,” a Boko Haram commander said.

He further said that it will visit the same fate on those collaborating with the army.

“This message is for those who notoriously nab our brethren and hand them to the military or give them a clue on us.

“You should know that, unless you repent, what happened to your people is awaiting you,” a he said.