Why Buhari Is Yet To Sack Service Chiefs – Presidency

The Presidency has revealed that the reason why President Muhammadu Buhari is yet to sack the service chiefs is because their performance is satisfactory to him.

This was stated on Arise TV by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, while speaking on calls for the sack of the service chiefs over a rise in insecurity.

43 farmers were last Saturday slaughtered by Boko Haram terrorists while a monarch was killed by kidnappers in Ondo State.

These and many more have led to renewed calls for the president to sack the service chiefs.

However, Garba Shehu believes their performance is satisfactory which is why Buhari is not considering the clamour.

“I am not aware that the tenure of service chiefs is subjected to any law of regulation that is clearly stated. They serve at the pleasure of the president and (if) the president is satisfied with their performance, he keeps them. The buck stops at his table — with due respect to the feelings of Nigerians.

“The clamour for the sack is out of place considering that the president is not subject to opinion of the opposition political party which has clamoured for this all the time. It is entirely his own determination; he decides who he keeps as his service chiefs and for how long,” Garba Shehu said.