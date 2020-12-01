UN Makes U-turn On Claim That 110 Farmers Died In Borno

The United Nations, UN, has on Monday made a U-turn on its claim that it was 110 farmers that were killed by Boko Haram in Zabarmari community, Borno State.

The Nigerian Government had reported that the number of farmers who died in the attack are 43. The government said that it came about the sum with the help of the locals.

However, Eve Sabbagh, UN’s Head of Public Information at the OCHA in Nigeria, quoted Head of the UN System in Nigeria, Edward Kallon saying that he was “outraged and horrified by the gruesome attack against civilians carried out by non-state armed groups in villages near Borno State capital Maiduguri.

“At least 110 civilians were ruthlessly killed and many others were wounded in this attack.”

The UN has now withdrawn the claim by urging the public to disregard as the figure quoted is not confirmed.

“Please note the number of 110 civilians killed on Saturday’s attack is an unconfirmed number and the correct version of the statement by the Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator is the one published yesterday on Reliefweb and used on OCHA Nigeria’s Twitter account:

In the fresh statement, the humanitarian agency replaced the portion where it quoted “110 deaths” with “unspecified figure”.