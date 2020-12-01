Seyi Makinde Thanks Oyetola On LAUTECH

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has thanked his Osun State counterpart, Gboyega Oyetola, over the resolved crisis surrounding the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, LAUTECH.

The university which was jointly managed by both stated will now be solely owned by Oyo State.

According to Makinde, the decision was taken in the best interest of the students of the school who are often forced to go home when staff of the school go on strike due to mismanagement.

Makinde said: “I bring you greetings from the people and government of Oyo State. I came here to thank my brother, Governor Gboyega Oyetola, for the role he played in resolving the LAUTECH issues that had lingered for years.

“There’s been a lot of talk and insinuations out there in the media but what we’ve both done is to put the interest of our children, the students of that University, over and above politics, partisanship and ego.

“Some people have even started to insinuate that the two states have failed, because in the spirit of regional integration and oneness, we should have been able to jointly manage the institution. My response was that their position was well thought out and lucid but they missed the point.

“The point is, the joint ownership over the years had become challenging in terms of funding and management leading to constant friction and disruptions in the university.

“What was important was to get results, get our children back to school, get the university to a point where it can fulfill its mandate which is to train children who would be instrumental to the development of the State and the nation at large. That, we are now on track to achieving.

“Also, we have had instances when identical parties held sway in Oyo and Osun, yet this issue was not resolved. But here we are today, PDP and APC have worked together and solved the problem. So, we are all winners in this matter.

“I came to thank Governor Oyetola because without him playing the role of a statesman, we could not have solved the problem. Generations yet unborn will continue to value the role you played in resolving this issue.

“In LAUTECH, there is no longer Oyo Forum or Osun Forum. There is now only LAUTECH Forum. So, both Osun and Oyo States’ students in the institution will continue to enjoy the privileges of the owner states. There will be no discrimination, the fee structure remains the same and we look forward to the products of LAUTECH, whether from Oyo or Osun, contributing their quota to the progress and development of our states and Nigeria at large”, Makinde stated.