Reps To Investigate Claim By British Parliament Against Gowon

The Federal House of Representatives has called for an investigation into the aim made by a member of the British Parliament on General Yakubu Gowon, Nigeria’s former Head of State.
MP Tom Tugenhadt had alleged that Gowon left with half of the Central Bank of Nigeria to London.
He said this during the parliament’s debate on the EndSARS protests in Nigeria.
The reps have now ordered the Committee on Foreign Affairs to investigate the claim made by the MP.
The lawmakers said that the statement is a disparage on Gowon which in other circumstances may be libellous and subject to sanction.
