Okocha Reveals What Current Super Eagles Team Lacks

Nigerian football legend, Jay Jay Okocha, has said that the current Super Eagles team lacks natural midfielders who aren’t afraid to create chances.

The team currently has Alex Iwobi and John Aribo who have both struggled to live up to expectations.

According to Okocha, they are scared that they are being compared to the 1994 Super Eagles team.

“What the Eagles need now are natural midfielders who can create chances and change the course of a game,” Okocha told Brila FM.

“We need midfielders who can run at defenders and a pick their teammates with good passes.

“We have good midfielders but not in at that level at the moment. Some of them are just scared and the fact that they are being compared to the 1994 Eagles brings a bit of pressure on them.”