Michael Owen Tells Solskjaer What To Do With Cavani

Former England International, Michael Owen, has advised Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, to ensure Edinson Cavani plays very single game for the club.

Cavani was brilliant in United’s last game against Southampton on Sunday in which he inspired a 3-2 comeback win.

The Uruguayan who came off the bench when United were two goals down provided an assist before equalizing.

He then went on to get the winner which made it a brace for him on the night.

Describing the striker, Owen said that he’s the only one with a killer instinct in the team.

“I mean that guy, I have said before his movement is the best in the world in my opinion as a centre forward,” Owen was quoted by Metro UK as saying.

“I think he’s absolutely brilliant. How has he not played more since he’s been at Manchester United?!

“He is the only one with a real killer instinct. If I was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, I would bring him on every single game.

“He is lethal in front of goal. ‘That’s a centre-forward. You cannot teach that. It is pure instinct.”