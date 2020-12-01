Michael Owen Tells Solskjaer What To Do With Cavani

Former England International, Michael Owen, has advised Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, to ensure Edinson Cavani plays very single game for the club.
Cavani was brilliant in United’s last game against Southampton on Sunday in which he inspired a 3-2 comeback win.
The Uruguayan who came off the bench when United were two goals down provided an assist before equalizing.
He then went on to get the winner which made it a brace for him on the night.
Describing the striker, Owen said that he’s the only one with a killer instinct in the team.
“I mean that guy, I have said before his movement is the best in the world in my opinion as a centre forward,” Owen was quoted by Metro UK as saying.
“I think he’s absolutely brilliant. How has he not played more since he’s been at Manchester United?!
“He is the only one with a real killer instinct. If I was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, I would bring him on every single game.
“He is lethal in front of goal. ‘That’s a centre-forward. You cannot teach that. It is pure instinct.”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.