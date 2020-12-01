I’ve Been Living With HIV For 16 Years – Bisi Alimu

Gay rights activist, Bisi Alimi has said that he began living HIV 16 years ago.

He said that it’s wasn’t easy at first when he got to know of his status

Bisi y said that he has been able to overcome the stigma due to the love from people he knows.

He wrote: “On this World AIDS Day, I want to share this again. It’s has been 16yrs I tested positive for HIV. 16yrs I have been living with the virus. The first 4yrs was hard and tough for me, not because of the virus, but because of the stigma and the discrimination and shame. I look back at those 16yrs and where I am today and there is no better way to say this; the resilience and support and love of the people that matter has kept me alive, kept loving, and kept me inspired.

If you are living with HIV, please know that it is no more a death sentence and you can actually live positively with HIV.

Finally, I hope you will acknowledge and appreciate that you are all you have and this life is a gift and what others say or think about you is not your business, but theirs.

Happy World AIDS Day.”