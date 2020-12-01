It’s Similar Playing Under Wenger, Ancelotti – Alex Iwobi

Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi, has said that there’s a similarity in playing under Carlo Ancelotti and Arsene Wenger.

Iwobi played under Wenger during his days at Arsenal before he was sold in 2019.

He now plays at Everton and under Ancelotti who is famous for his days at AC Milan.

“The way they trust their tactics is one of a kind, it’s almost like playing for the same manager,” Iwobi told TalkSport.

“They both want the best out of their players, they give an opportunity to each and every player and the youngsters in cup games and use the whole squad and everyone is involved.

“It’s almost like playing under the same manager and the accomplishments speak for themselves what they’ve been able to achieve.

“I’m lucky to play under both managers,” Iwobi added.