Insecurity Can’t Be Tackled With Conventional Method Only – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the issue of insecurity in Nigeria cannot be tackled with conventional means only.

Osinbajo said this when he conferred with a traditional title in Nasarawa state by His Royal Highness, Emir of Lafia, Hon. Justice Sidi Bage Muhammad I.

When asked questions on the Boko Haram killings in Borno, Osinbajo said, “I think it is an enormous tragedy, a horrible tragedy. It is made worse of course by the sheer fact that, as the President said, a group of people could so insanely and in such a dastard manner kill innocent people, people who were going to their farms to work.

He explained that there is an ongoing effort to rejig the security architecture. “I think it is important to understand also that the conventional means of dealing with some of these issues, the conventional means of dealing with this security type of challenges especially the randomness is probably to keep reviewing it, which is why the President has said that he is taking a serious look at how to deal with these issues especially around the randomness and some insane person goes into a place and kill people, that is not the sort of thing you are prepared for conventionally.

“So we have to do a lot more local intelligence which is some of the community policing efforts we are planning so that information supplied faster especially at the local level and then reaction will be possible.

“But it is a major tragedy, it is a very unfortunate thing and our hearts are with the families of the farmers who were killed in such a terrible way but we are confident and the Federal Government will continue to do everything especially in terms of trying to assure security in the Northeast and all over Nigeria.

“Of course you have heard the President and what he had to say especially some of the new ideas around security and security architecture, and we will get there,” he said.