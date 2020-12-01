FG Warns Churches Against Holding Christmas Carol Services

The Federal Government has warned churches against holding Christmas Carol services this year because of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

This was stated on Monday by Chikwe Ihekweazu, the Director-General of the Nigerian Center for Disease Control, NCDC.

According to the DG who spoke at a press briefing organized by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja, such events are “super spreaders” of the virus.

He said, “This is really to re-emphasise the call by the PTF that many of the traditional meetings that we engage in at this time of the year, whether they are Christmas carols or festivals, trips, family gatherings, each of those could end up being a super spreader event.

“So, we must take this into consideration as we make our choices.”