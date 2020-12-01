FG Defends Gowon On Claim By British Parliament Member

The Federal Government has fired back at the British Parliament n claims that former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, left with half of the Central Bank of Nigeria to London.

The claim was made by British Parliament member, Tom Tugenhadt, during a debate on the EndSARS protests in Nigeria.

Reacting to the claim while speaking at a press conference in Lagos, Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said that Gowon served Nigeria to the best of his ability.

He said that the parliament was misled by fake news on the EndSARS protests.

In his words: “In particular, it is most disheartening that Parliamentarians in a country with a history of upholding the finest ideals of democracy will act in such an uninformed manner on an issue such as EndSARS.

“The quality of the debate at the British Parliament on EndSARS was under par. Fake accusations based on fake news and disinformation were levelled against the Federal Government by poorly-informed participants at the debate.

“One MP even accused former Nigerian leader Gen. Yakubu Gowon (rtd), who served this country to the best of his

ability, of stealing half of the Central Bank of Nigeria. Sheer Ignorance!

“The flippant MP, who unfortunately chairs the Foreign Affairs Committee of the British House of Commons, did a great disservice to himself, the Committee he chairs and the entire Parliament by allowing himself to be misled by fake news exponents.”