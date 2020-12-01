Buhari Orders Increase In N-Power Beneficiaries

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the increase in N-Power beneficiaries from 500,000 to 1,000,000.

The president gave the order to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq.

According to the minister, the move is part of Buhari’s plan to get 100 million Nigerians out of poverty

She said: “In a bid to realise Mr. President’s commitment to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 10 years, the ministry places significant emphasis on youth empowerment by strategically ascertaining youth engagement as a foundational objective in implementing the following strategies: double the scope of the National Social Investment Programmes

“Mr. President has graciously approved the expansion of all NSIP programmes, such as increase of N-Power beneficiaries from 500,000 to 1,000,000, increase GEEP beneficiaries by 1,000,000 and increase of beneficiaries of Home-Grown School Feeding by 5,000,000.”