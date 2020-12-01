Buhari Is Not Safe In Presidential Villa, Says Pastor

Senior pastor of Awaiting The Second Coming Of Christ Ministry, Adewale Giwa has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is not safe in the Presidential Villa.

The cleric said this in reaction to the rise in insecurity across the country.

Giwa said that Nigerians determined their destiny when they elected Buhari to rule Nigeria for another four years.

He declared: “It’s unfortunate that we have a president who doesn’t listen to the yearnings of his people.

“President Buhari’s high-handedness has brought setbacks to Nigeria in all ramifications. If they could kill a first-class monarch in Ondo state, who is now safe in this country?

“If the wife of Ondo state Chief of staff could be kidnapped easily, who knows who is next? As of now, God is our security.

“Even Buhari is not safe in Aso rock because the citizens are not happy.”