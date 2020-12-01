BREAKING: Senate Confirms Mahmood Yakubu as Chairman INEC for another 5 years

The Senate has confirmed Mahmood Yakubu as the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission. INEC.

Recall that Mahmood handed over the position to interim chairman, Air Vice Marshall Ahmed Mu’azu (retd,) on November 9.

He had handed over in anticipation of the Senate confirmation after President Muhammadu Buhari recommended him for re-appointment.

Mahmood will now serve as INEC chairman for another five years.

More details later…