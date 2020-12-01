BREAKING: Reps To Summon Buhari Over Security Situation In The Country

The Federal House of Representatives has passed a resolution which invites President Muhammadu Buhari to appear before it over the state of insecurity in Nigeria.

The motion was moved on Tuesday by the Honorables from Borno State in reaction to the killing of 43 farmers by Boko Haram terrorists in their state.

The Speaker of the House, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila had earlier tried to discourage the reps from the idea which he says will be counter-productive.

This led to a rowdy session in the house as some lawmakers opposed his suggestion.

The house then moved into an executive session behind closed doors to further deliberate on the issue.

On resumption, Ahmed Jaha, who is one of the sponsors of the motion to invite the president, made an amendment which was unanimously adopted and unopposed.

No date has been given for when the president will be invited.