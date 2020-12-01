Authorities Should Stop Insecurity In Nigeria – Rahama Sadau

Actress Rahama Sadau has urged relevant authorities to put an end to insecurity in Nigeria as she prepared to mark her birthday.

The actress also called for an end to the increasing number if violence against women.

She said this just days after 43 farmers were slaughtered by Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State.

Rahama Sadau shared:

“My birth month is here as well the last month of the year. This year 2020 is embodied with high challenges, first was the Covid-19, second was economy uncertainty and third insecurity. These present realities have deepened violence against women who bears the brunt of crisis

“The insecurity we currently facing in northern Nigeria is uncalled for and should be dealt with immediately. The sole meaning of life is to serve humanity, but then how do we do serve life when we have lost all sense of humanity? It is barbarous!!

“I call on relevant authorities to respond and protect us against the increasing number of violence against women and put an END to insecurity in Nigeria.”