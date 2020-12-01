Apostle Suleman Slams Buhari, Says Worst Government Ever

Apostle Suleman of Omega Fire Ministries has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari by describing his government as the worst ever.

Apostle Suleman said that the four point agenda which the government promised are currently in shambles.

The clergyman who shared on Twitter prayed that Nigerians should never experience what they are experiencing under this administration.

He tweeted: “4 point of agenda of this govt was anti-corruption, security, economy and employment.

On the current situation of things, he said, “Right now, insecurity at its peak, economy in shambles, corruption is monumental, unemployment maximal.

Apostle Suleman added, “Worst government ever. May God never let us see this kind again.”