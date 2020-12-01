2023: Too Early To Consider Southeast For Presidency – Amaechi

Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has said that it is too early to o consider the southeast region for the 2023 Presidency.
Amaechi said this when he appeared on Channels Television on Tuesday.
The former governor of Rivers State also backed the call by the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, for the respect of the zoning structure in the All Progressives Congress, APC.
”I believe that the zoning which was done in the north and south should be respected, just like Fashola said.
“The best conversation to have now is how to deliver on the railway, maritime as it pertains to the responsibility assigned to me by the president.
“Why not allow me to complete the responsibility that has been given to me by the president which is being the minister of transportation,” he said.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.