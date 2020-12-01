2023: Too Early To Consider Southeast For Presidency – Amaechi

Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has said that it is too early to o consider the southeast region for the 2023 Presidency.

Amaechi said this when he appeared on Channels Television on Tuesday.

The former governor of Rivers State also backed the call by the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, for the respect of the zoning structure in the All Progressives Congress, APC.

”I believe that the zoning which was done in the north and south should be respected, just like Fashola said.

“The best conversation to have now is how to deliver on the railway, maritime as it pertains to the responsibility assigned to me by the president.

“Why not allow me to complete the responsibility that has been given to me by the president which is being the minister of transportation,” he said.