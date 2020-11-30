ZarbarmariMassacre: We Counted 43 Corpses, Not 110 – Army Faults UN

The Nigerian Army has faulted the United Nations report that it was 110 rice farmers that were killed by Boko Haram terrorists in Borno and not the reported 43.

According to the army, it was 43 victims that they counted with the help of the locals on ground.

This was stated by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. John Enenche, when he appeared on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

“I knew it (the issue) is going to come up, particularly because it is coming from the United Nations and not a source that does not want to be identified. This is a source that has identified itself that a 110 specifically (were murdered),” he said.

“Of course, some people ran into the bush and they started coming back and trickling in. As at 2pm yesterday (Sunday), I called them and they got back to me at about 7pm yesterday, still counting, looking if they will recover (more corpses).

“Probably we may count up to the figure he (Kallon) gave in the future but as it is now, what we have counted with the locals is still 43 and we are hoping that we don’t get beyond that.”