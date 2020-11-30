We Need Investigative Panel On Buhari’s Mental Health – Ezekwesili

Nigeria’s former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has demanded an investigation into the mental health of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ezekwesili made the demand as a result of the affairs of the nation which she says has become too grave.

She also said that the physician at the State House can no longer be trusted concerning the president’s health.

She tweeted: “I think that at this stage and depth of fragility of the Nigeria-State, Privacy has to yield ground to our right to know as citizens, the state of health of Buhari.

“We really must assess the physical or mental capability of Nigeria’ President to carry on the duties of office.

“Citizens can collectively push for an Independent Panel to help us make the critical medical determination of the state of mind and body of our President Buhari.

“The conditions of Nigeria have become too grave for us all to sit still and watch a train wreck in the making.

“As an extremely concerned citizen, I hereby demand for a Medical Panel on Buhari since we obviously cannot trust the State House Physician to provide us accurate information. ”

She added that a mental examination needs to be done before the situation in Nigeria becomes worse.

“It is reasonable demand now for citizens to have full disclosure on the state of health of Buhari,” Ezekwesili tweeted.