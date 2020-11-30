Tottenham Not EPL Title Contenders – Jose Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspurs manager, Jose Mourinho has said that his side are not contenders for the English Premier League title this season.

The Portuguese who drew against Chelsea on Sunday said this despite sitting at the top of the league table.

According to Mourinho, “We are not even in the race. We are not a horse.

“I don’t know what the word is. We are the small, young horses. We are just a pony.”

Mourinho believes Chelsea and second placed Liverpool are strong contenders for the title.

“They [Chelsea] are one of the biggest contenders, there is no doubt about that.

“I believe that for them it is not a problem at all to be two points behind us and Liverpool, I think.

“They know how powerful they are and the squad that they have. And they know that this is a long season. They also know that Tottenham is not a candidate,” he said.