Stop Calling God’s Name In Vain, Pastor Wale Adenuga Warns Nigerians

Pastor Wale Adenuga has advised Nigerians against using God’s name in vain.

The clergyman said that when Nigerians are given a job to do, they will promise to do it by God’s grace but still fail.

He said that calling God’s name in vain is not just a”those who swear and curse. That’s way too crass.

“I’m talking about how we as Nigerians say we will deliver on a promise ‘by God’s grace’ and many never do. Everyone one calls on God’s grace in Nigeria – the military, the politicians and my mechanic.

“Personally, when I give you a job to do, don’t tell me you will do it by God’s grace. I don’t want to hear that. Keep that between you and your God. My former parishioners will remember me telling them this while I was their pastor. Just do the job and save us the public prayer.

“Here’s why: I’ve had transactions with Chinese and American people that I don’t know and haven’t met. They never told me they’d deliver on their promise by God’s grace. Yet they delivered. But we, we call on God’s grace and still sometimes disappear with the money or don’t deliver on time. This doesn’t mean there are no dubious foreigners nor trustworthy Nigerians. I’m just speaking to the preponderance of our inclination to always drag God into our incompetencies.

“Don’t impress me about God by your words. Impress me about Him by your deeds and your ways,” Wale Adenuga shared on Instagram.