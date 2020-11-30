Solskjaer Gives Update On Injury Sustained By David De Gea

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has given an update on the injury sustained by goalkeeper David De Gea against Southampton on Sunday.

David De Gea had to be withdrawn after sustaining the injury in the first half.

On his 500th club appearance, his 416th for United following his 84 games for Atletico Madrid, the Spaniard had to come off due to injury, and must be a doubt for Wednesday’s crunch Champions League tie with Paris Saint-Germain. The keeper crashed into a post as he tried, in vain, to save James Ward-Prowse’s free-kick which sent the Saints 2-0 up at St. Mary’s. De Gea finished the first half for the Reds but came off at the interval, with Dean Henderson making his league debut for United.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was asked about the condition of our no.1 during his post-match interview with us.

“A knock just above the knee, so hopefully he’ll be okay for Wednesday, but we don’t know,” Ole told MUTV’s Stewart Gardner, following our dramatic 3-2 win.

“Let’s have a little scan or check tomorrow [Monday], but Dean came on and looked very assured.

United face PSG on Wednesday and will hope to have De Gea available for selection for the important Group H game. Furthermore, Alex Telles came off for Brandon Williams in the closing stages at St. Mary’s, appearing to feel some discomfort around his groin.

Before the victory, Ole also said Paul Pogba could be back for United against the French champions after being unavailable due to an ankle injury. Scott McTominay also missed the trip to Southampton. Anthony Martial was absent from Sunday’s encounter through illness.

The boss will provide an update on team news in Tuesday’s pre-match press conference.