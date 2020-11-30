Saraki Condemns Killing Of 43 Farmers, Calls For Security Restructure

The Immediate past Senate President Bukola Saraki has condemned the killing of 43 rice farmers by Boko Haram in Borno State.

The farmers were slaughtered on their farm on Saturday while they were carrying out harvest.

Saraki who commiserated with the family of the victims said that the time has come for Nigeria to restructure its national security system.

He tweeted, “Saturday morning’s attack on farmers harvesting crops in Koshobe village and other rural communities in Jere LGA of Borno State is both as tragic, as it is utterly despicable. At this trying time, my prayers are with the affected families and the Borno State Government.

“Now more than ever, as patriots, we must isolate any partisanship or sentiments and bring together our best and most experienced minds to restructure our national security system to better serve and protect all Nigerians.”

The farmers have since been buried in Borno State.