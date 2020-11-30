Protect Every Nigerian Life, Pastor Sam Adeyemi Speaks On 43 Farmers Killed

Pastor Sam Adeyemi of Daystar Christian Center has reacted to the killing of 43 rice farmers by Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State.

The farmers were slaughtered and some beheaded on a rice farm in Zabarmari on Saturday.

Reacting to the news, Sam Adeyemi urged for the protection of the life of every Nigerian.

According to him, “Every life matters. Every Nigerian life matters. Praying comfort for the loved ones of the 43 or more killed in Borno State Nigeria, and for the safe return of those missing. We must do everything we can to protect each life,” the clergyman wrote on Twitter.

