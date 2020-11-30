Pastor Poju Oyemade Cites Trump As Example For Politicians

Pastor Poju Oyemade of Covenant Christian Center has used US President Donald Trump as an example of how politicians should govern.

Oyemade shared a video showing the crowd that came to a Trump rally which held days before the 2020 presidential election in the US.

According to him, Trump emerged president against all odds because of the people who were forgotten by politicians who o my catered for the elites.

He tweeted: “This is not about being for President Trump or against him. It is about why & how he surprisingly emerged and won 4years ago against all odds and this time with 73m votes, inspite of a pandemic shocked everyone with his followership. This was broadcast the day before the election

“It sends a message to political leadership who may be cut in the bubble of governing thinking only in terms of political friends, catering only for the elites with influence. Its about the mass of people who feel forgotten which will give rise the unexpected happening.”