OPINION: Avoidable And Senseless Killings In Nigeria Don’t Make Sense

If someone had told me either six(6) or seven (7) years ago that what’s happening in Nigeria today would happen, I would have branded that person a liar. We naively thought baba was coming to build a prosperous country, And we also gullibly though he was coming to kick the problem of insecurity as a ball out of Nigeria to river Nile, but today, Nigerians are poorer and more insecure than they were under the last administration and it is both very sad and bad.

PMB was presented to us as someone who was well prepared and as someone who has prepared-answers to all our national-questions, but today; we have more questions on our hands than we had before he was voted into power. Also, he was presented to us as a nationalist, but over the years, baba has been obviously sectional.

Now, Buhari’s failure to deliver on all his electoral promises is beyond politics. Nigerians, especially our young folks now feel betrayed and disappointed. As an effect of this, they are very angry and infuriated. Nigerians now believe that voting every four-year is a waste of time.

A few days ago, I told someone that I am not likely going to cast any vote again for the next twenty (20) years, because the person who is going to succeed Buhari is certainly going to be worse than him. Those who are committed to Nigeria do not have money to buy voters and those can buy electorate are not committed to Nigeria. Before this vicious cycle can to be broken, it will take at least twenty (20) years of consistent hard-work.

For the umpteenth time, there are too many Nigerians that will vote for empty, wicked, evil and greedy men and women—as long as they have money to purchase their votes. This shows that most of those crying and weeping as an effect of bad governance are pretenders. And as far as I am concerned, most Nigerians hate to see Nigeria truly move forward. This is the truth.

Furthermore, one of the complaints that Nigerians had before they jointly and conjointly decided to vote for PMB and send GEJ back to his village was that he was not talking to them enough, but over the years, Buhari has succeeded in making Ebele appear as a communication expert. I have no apologies for saying that Buhari is worse than GEJ when it comes to talking to Nigerians!

Nigerians unmistakably want a president who will be adeptly holding town-hall meetings with them consistently. Nigerians do not want a president that would turn Aso Rock to a shrine that people would be going to worship like religious folks go to Mecca and Jerusalem. During baba’s first term in office, he preferred to speak to foreigners to speaking to Nigerians back at home. He has not made many trips since he was returned to the office, so I really cannot say if the fad has changed. In this sphere, history is certainly not going to be kind to him.

Also, in the area of not being able to fire his employees, history is not going to be kind to him too.I still do not understand why baba finds it hard as diamond to sack those on his team—who are obviously performing woefully. Buhari is probably the only president in the history of humanity, who hires those he cannot fire. Only coaches who love to fail keep players who are underperforming!

I wonder why Buhari is still keeping his Service Chiefs. Since the beginning of the current administration, the Northern part of Nigeria has lost too many precious people. I do not live in the North and I am not a Northerner, but I see them as my brothers and sisters. They may not see me as their brother, but that does not change my stance on national issues. If someone else from another tribe were in power, the whole North would have risen against us as a nation, because of the ongoing needless and avoidable killings that are going on their soil.

Nigerians did not vote Buhari into power to mourn and condemn killings in the North and other parts of Nigeria—without solving them. Nigerians voted him into power to solve problems for them, not to increase and multiply them. This is what baba is being paid for. Some days ago, a monarch was murdered in Ondo State! Security has never been his bad and Nigerians are now afraid to sleep with their eyes closed.

Bandits and terrorists are obviously not those in the fields, killing and abducting our people, but bandits and terrorists are those sponsoring them. Nigerians want to know how terrorists and bandits are getting their weapons into Nigeria. And why is it that boarder-closure does not affect them? Also, Nigerians want to know those who are sponsoring them.

On the condition that nothing is done differently and urgently, soonest, the whole North would rise against us as a nation, because terrorists and bandits are slaughtering them almost on a daily basis now. A few hours ago, about fifty (50) farmers were slaughtered like animals! I am talking about the citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria being killed like goats and rams. This is very shameful.

Lastly, our people are now paying bandits before they are allowed to work on their farms. Those in power have failed woefully. And it is clear that we cannot protect our people. As an effect of our inability to protect our people, let us allow all our rural-dwellers and farmers, who are above 18years to carry guns, so that they can be able to protect themselves. Let us act fast now before it becomes too late for all of us. Ground, water and air are cursed for the children of anyone—who tries to play politics with what’s going on in Nigeria!

By ADEMOLA ADEOYE