I Have Uterine Fibroid But I’m Scared Of Surgery – Tribal marks Model, Adetutu

Nigerian tribal marks model, Adetutu has revealed that she has uterine fibroid.

The model who disclosed that she is scared of surgery said she found out about the ailment a few days after her birthday. Adetutu also revealed that she has opted for herbal mixtures and believes it will help her.

She wrote: “Few days after my birthday found out I have uterine fibroid (a 33 x 28mm on the left of the uterine fundus) and I am scared of ab? (surgery)

“So I went to my alagbo and got some herbs that I have started using. I believe so much in herbs and roots and the herbs will help me.

“Just saving this here for future reference.”