I Have Uterine Fibroid But I’m Scared Of Surgery – Tribal marks Model, Adetutu

Nigerian tribal marks model, Adetutu has revealed that she has uterine fibroid.
The model who disclosed that she is scared of surgery said she found out about the ailment a few days after her birthday. Adetutu also revealed that she has opted for herbal mixtures and believes it will help her.
She wrote: “Few days after my birthday found out I have uterine fibroid (a 33 x 28mm on the left of the uterine fundus) and I am scared of ab? (surgery)
“So I went to my alagbo and got some herbs that I have started using. I believe so much in herbs and roots and the herbs will help me.
“Just saving this here for future reference.”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.