I Got Vision That I Will Become Governor Of Osun State – Oyetola

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State has said that he got the vision that he would become governor long before he joined the race in the state.

Oyetola said this during a thanksgiving service held at a branch of the Redeemed Christian Church of God in celebration of his second anniversary as governor.

He said that he draws strength from the revelation each time he’s faced with legal and political battle since becoming governor.

He said, “I am ordinarily not one who sees visions but on two occasions, I had a strange encounter. Imagine the son of an Imam, receiving a Christian song in a dream. That was my encounter.

“All I could remember on both occasions was the last line of the song which says ‘IleriOluwa ni lati se’. Outside of that dream, I had never heard the song before. When the impression was heavy on my heart, I called one of my friends to ask him about the song, and he told me the song was the Track 2 of Timi Oshikoya’s album.

“He went out and got me the album and immediately I started listening to the track, my consciousness was restored and then I had an understanding of what God was saying to me. That revelation has continued to give me confidence of victory each time I am faced with legal and political battles since becoming governor.”