Governors Condemn Killing Of 43 Rice Farmers In Borno

The Nigerian Governors Forum, NGF, has condemned the killing of 43 rice farmers by Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State on Saturday.

The stance of the forum was made known in Abuja on Sunday by the chairman, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State.

Fayemi said that the farmers were slaughtered on their farm while they were harvesting.

He was quoted by NAN, “This sad narrative raises serious questions on the general security situation in the country and around the capability of the nation’s security architecture.

“It also raises questions on whether or not there are adequate arrangements to protect lives and property.

“Since insurgency engulfed the country more than a decade ago, each time it seems like the situation is coming under control, the enemy strikes again. This has happened consistently.”