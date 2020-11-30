FG Won’t Stop Protecting Lives, Says Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has said that the Federal Government won’t stop protecting lives in Nigeria.

Lai Mohammed said this following the killing of 43 farmers by Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State.

The minister said that terrorism is a global crisis and Nigeria needs global support to tackle the problem in the country.

He said, “when people talk about terrorism, they don’t seem to appreciate that fact that terrorism is not a local but a global issue and there is no part of the world that is not experiencing pockets of terrorism.

“I am glad that the Governor himself has said the FG has done a little in curbing the issue of insecurity in Benue State.

“We will never stop protecting lives and livelihood, but you must understand that we are also dealing with terrorists who are financed globally and we also need more support from global partners,” he said.

Lai Mohammed expressed worried over the issues sabotaging the effort of the government in the fight against insurgency.

“For instance, Nigeria had made attempts to acquire better and more effective platforms to deal with terrorists and for one reason or the other we have been denied these platforms; these weapons and without adequate platforms; adequate platforms, we will remain at the mercy of terrorists.

“But you see you must be also able to look at the terrorists; you see terrorists also use media and publicity as oxygen, so when they go on this kind of mindless killings of innocent….. it is just that a dying terrorist group will suddenly spring to life, it does not mean that the government is not doing enough, terrorism in Africa and any other place in the world has the same concept; you have a group of people who are extremists in their thoughts, who don’t believe that we and you should be alive,” Mohammed posited.