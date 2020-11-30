Farmers Killed By Boko Haram Didn’t Get Clearance From Military To Go To Field – Garba Shehu

The Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, has blamed the death of the 43 farmers killed by Boko Haram on their failure to get clearance from the military before resuming farming activities.

Garba Shehu said this during an interview with the BBC.

The farmers were killed on Saturday while they were trying to harvest rice at their farm.

“The truth has to be said. Was there any military clearance from the military who are in total control of the area? Did anybody ask to resume activity?” Shehu demanded.

He said that the failure of the farmers to get clearance left the military in the dark about the incident.

“So ideally, all of these places ought to probably be allowed to pass through proper military clearance before resettlement or even farmers resuming activities on those fields.

“People need to understand what it is like in the Lake Chad Basin area – a window that the terrorists have exploited,” he said.