Everybody Knows US Election Was Rigged – Trump

US President Donald Trump has continued to cast aspersions on the November 3rd presidential election.

The election is said to have been won by Democratic Party candidate, Joe Biden, who got more popular and electoral votes than Trump.

However, Trump who is challenging the outcome said that, “Everybody knows it was Rigged. They know Biden didn’t get more votes from the Black community than Obama, & certainly didn’t get 80,000,000 votes. Look what happened in Detroit, Philadelphia, plus!”

He alleged in another tweet that there was a high number of missing mail-in ballot votes.

“Our 2020 Election, from poorly rated Dominion to a Country FLOODED with unaccounted for Mail-In ballots, was probably our least secure EVER!”, he wrote.