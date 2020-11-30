EPL: Lampard Reacts As Mourinho Dissociates Tottenham From Title Race

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has reacted after Jose Mourinho said that Tottenham Hotspurs are not Premier League title contenders.

Mourinho made the comment after Chelsea drew goalless against Tottenham on Sunday.

According to the Portuguese, his side is just a pony in the race with club like Chelsea and Liverpool.

When told about Mourinho’s comments, Lampard replied: “It’s Jose’s call to say it how he sees it from his end. But from the outside, they’re top of the league or very close to the top.

“If we’re contenders then they have to be contenders. I think if you’ve got Harry Kane and Son in your team – Son’s got nine goals, Harry’s got seven – they keep clean sheets well because of the organisation of their team, they would expect to be in the race.

“They’ve invested heavily, they’ve got people like Gareth Bale sitting on the bench, Dele Alli’s not here, there’s a strong squad there.

“So I think we’re all competing, but Jose can say it as he sees it.”