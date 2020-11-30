Donald Duke Calls Out DSS, Police, Army Over Security Lapses

Former governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke, has queried the lack of consequence faced by the security architecture in Nigeria after every terrorist attack in the country.

Duke said that the country cannot continue with the state of insecurity which is making it lose territory to Boko Haram insurgents.

He said this when he appeared on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics programme which aired last night.

Duke said, “Regarding the North-East, we have to strengthen our intelligence-gathering; we need to motivate them. We need to motivate the soldiers out there, but more importantly, we need to institute consequences…”

“We talk about the killings in our nation. In each state, we have the police, they have their intelligence arm; we have the Department of State Services, they gather intelligence; we have the Army, they gather intelligence; we have the Navy, they have an intelligence arm, and we have the Air Force, they do the same.

“But these things happen and none of these intelligence bodies, about five, six in every state, know; they are all taken unawares, and there are no consequences. And that is the problem; there must be consequences because they are paid to look out for the people.

“There is a need for the complete revamp of our security network. We can’t go on like this definitely; we are losing our country. The soldiers in the North-East should be motivated; they are under-motivated. We need to task them on intelligence gathering and strengthen their firepower.”