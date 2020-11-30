COVID-19: Turkish Police Arrest RCCG Members In Istanbul

Turkish Police officials have stormed a branch of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, in Istanbul to arrest the members.

The move was taken in reaction to the disregard by the church for COVID-19 social distancing regulation.

The Turkish police officers were seen effecting arrests in the viral video as those present questioned why such action will be taken in a church.

A lady who was also heard speaking in the background, expressed gratitude of being one of the lucky ones who escaped from the church.

Facebook user and Istanbul-based entertainer, MC Merriment who shared the video wrote;