Cavani Is Lukaku’s Replacement At Man United – Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that the club has found a replacement for Romelu Lukaku in Edinson Cavani.

Solskjaer said this after Cavani put up a brilliant performance in a comeback win against Southampton on Sunday.

Cavani who came from the bench provided an assist to give United hope after going 2 goals down.

The Uruguayan went on to equalize before completing his brace to hand United a 3-2 away victory.

“He’s got all the attributes of a top-class footballer and human being,” Solskjaer told reporters of Cavani after the game.

“He’s had a great career, he’s scored goals whenever he’s been, he’s so professional with and meticulous with his preparation, with his recovery, what he does at meal times before the game, during the game. I was surprised he didn’t have his boots ready when the second-half started!

“But also to have a focal point in the box, that’s important for us. We’ve not really had that since Romelu left, Anthony, Marcus [Rashford] and Mason [Greenwood] are different types of forwards, it gives us a great balance and mix and we wanted to mix it up and Edinson had a great impact.

“Edinson made a great impact, he’s one of the cleverest best movers, peel off you, get in front of you and sometimes it works for you and he certainly had an impact today. He’s made himself.”