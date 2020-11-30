Buhari Not Capable Of Protecting Nigerians – Moghalu

Former presidential aspirant, Kingsley Moghalu, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is not capable of protecting Nigerians.
Moghalu said this in reaction to the killing of 43 rice farmers by Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State on Saturday.
He said that Buhari is worried about EndSARS protesters while ignoring the activities of terrorists.
Moghalu tweeted: “The barbaric beheading of 43 Nigerians in Zabarmari village in Borno State by Boko Haram is a national outrage and tragedy. It’s increasingly clear that @NigeriaGov is unable to protect the lives of Nigerians. What does that mean? Our country is becoming a failed state.
“It is a travesty that a government that can’t protect the lives of its citizens spends all its energy attempting to suppress #EndSARS peaceful protesters, freezing their bank accounts and bringing spurious legal charges.
”Our government and our Central Bank call peaceful citizens financiers of terrorism” while the real terrorists are having a field day with Nigerian lives and no one apparently can stop them and their real financiers. It is a national shame,” Moghalu tweeted.
“The real challenge we face: Can Nigeria survive until 2023 without a massive implosion? #NoSecurity #NoEconomy. What’s left? #Restructuring,” he asked.
