Boko Haram Get Weapons From Security Operatives – Donald Duke

Former Governor of Cross Rivers State, Donald Duke has alleged that Boko Haram terrorists get their weapons from security operatives.

Donald Duke made this known when he appeared on Channels Television in the wake of the slaughter of 43 rice farmers by Boko Haram in Borno State.

“Boko Haram insurgents who have been responsible for most heinous crimes, get their weapons from the security operatives.

“Most of the weapons used by Boko Haram come from our armoury, we will need to look into that. Why are we selling weapons to the enemy?,” he queried.

The former governor said that the soldiers in the Northeast need motivation from the Federal Government to fight against the insurgents.

He said, “I think the soldiers in the Northeast are under-motivated, the government should motivate them.

“We need to task them on intelligence gathering. More of intelligence than firepower.

“Also, by now, we need to develop a strategy on kidnap. Are the police properly motivated? I doubt it, and they don’t have enough weaponry.”