BET Awards: Wizkid, Beyonce Win Video Of The Year For Brown Skin Girl

Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has won a BET Award for his effort in Brown Skin Girl with Beyonce, Blue Ivy and Saint JHN.

The song released in 2019 and from the Lion King: The Gift album by Beyonce won the BET Award for Video of the Year.

Chris Brown who was nominated in 12 categories went home with four awards (including Best R&B/Soul male artist and Song of the Year).

The event held on Saturday, 28, 2020, and aired on BET.

See the full list of winners below:

Song of the year: Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”

Album of the year: Summer Walker, Over It

Video of the year: Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Saint Jhn & Wizkid, “Brown Skin Girl”

Best R&B/soul female artist: H.E.R.

Best R&B/soul male artist: Chris Brown

Best collaboration performance: Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”

Rhythm & bars award: Megan Thee Stallion, “Savage”

Best dance performance: Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”

Best gospel/inspirational award: Kirk Franklin

The Ashford & Simpson songwriter’s award: H.E.R., “I Can’t Breathe”

Lady of Soul Award: Monica

Soul Train certified award: Brandy

Best new artist: Snoh Aalegra