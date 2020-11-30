BET Awards: Wizkid, Beyonce Win Video Of The Year For Brown Skin Girl

Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has won a BET Award for his effort in Brown Skin Girl with Beyonce, Blue Ivy and Saint JHN.
The song released in 2019 and from the Lion King: The Gift album by Beyonce won the BET Award for Video of the Year.
Chris Brown who was nominated in 12 categories went home with four awards (including Best R&B/Soul male artist and Song of the Year).
The event held on Saturday, 28, 2020, and aired on BET.
See the full list of winners below:
Song of the year: Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”
Album of the year: Summer Walker, Over It
Video of the year: Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Saint Jhn & Wizkid, “Brown Skin Girl”
Best R&B/soul female artist: H.E.R.
Best R&B/soul male artist: Chris Brown
Best collaboration performance: Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”
Rhythm & bars award: Megan Thee Stallion, “Savage”
Best dance performance: Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”
Best gospel/inspirational award: Kirk Franklin
The Ashford & Simpson songwriter’s award: H.E.R., “I Can’t Breathe”
Lady of Soul Award: Monica
Soul Train certified award: Brandy
Best new artist: Snoh Aalegra
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.