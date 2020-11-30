Amaechi Reveals What Buhari Regards More Than Restructuring

Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi has said that getting rid of poverty and hunger is more important than restructuring the country.

Amaechi, however, said that the present administration is concerned about genuine calls for restructuring.

He made this known when he appeared on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

“If to you what is important is restructuring, I don’t see anything wrong with restructuring. But I’m saying it is not the most critical problem we have.

“The most critical problem we have is hunger and poverty, which is breeding insecurity,” he said.

Amaechi who governed Rivers State for eight years said that providing jobs will keep people away from crime.

“If you’re able to create employment, you create security.

“When you do not create a legitimate economy, the people will create for themselves an illegitimate economy and be able to feed themselves,” he added.