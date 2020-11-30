A Gathering Of Clapping, Dancing Uncontrollably Paves Way For The Devil – Cleric, Adeniyi Oluwabiyi

Venerable Adeniyi Oluwabiyi, the minister-in-charge and head of District 4, Holy Flock of Christ Church in Ibadan, Oyo State has spoken against clapping and dancing in church.

The cleric who also spoke against tithe and offering told Tribune that his church has similarities with thr Anglican Church and Cherubim & Seraphim Church.

He said: “We have some similarities, but there are obvious differences. We and C&S are both white garment churches, but in our church, we don’t clap. We have a way of expressing our joy.”

He continued: “The setting is Anglican, but our mode of worship is different. We are a white garment church; we sing, read lessons, listen to sermon, and go home.”

Explaining why they do not clap or dance, Oluwabiyi said: “We say people express their joy while clapping in the church, but Satan will come in to do otherwise.

“In other churches where people go to the extreme by falling down in the name of prophesying or seeing visions, no one falls down here.

“Any gathering where people clap and dance uncontrollably paves way for the devil’s penetration and manipulation. Such activities are not part of our doctrine.”

Collecting of offering in the church is also prohibited and Olubiyi explained why this is so.

He said: “We neither sell nor buy on Sundays. It is a Sabbath Day. Significantly, today is the second day of the desecration of the Sabbath Day.

“This is why we don’t collect any form of offering in the church; the congregation goes out to drop their offering and return into the church for blessings.

“You cannot see members spraying or pelting money on one another in the church. Also, we don’t go to the jungle for any act of deliverance. We pray and sanctify water or anointing oil for deliverance in the church premises.

“We don’t take this with levity in our church. You see people spraying money in the church in other denominations, but at Holy Flock of Christ we follow the Bible strictly and make the temple of God sacred.

“Though, the Bible says we should not come to His house with empty-hand, but we should not forget that it is the same Bible that established the significance of the church as the temple of God, which must always be kept Holy.

“According to the scriptures, Jesus sent out the people buying and selling in the temple. That is why we do not spend or spray money in the church; we come out of the church auditorium, and give our offerings.”